Mini IPL: Women's team asked to assemble on October 13

However, there is no clarity regarding quarantine requirements as per the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols over their preparedness for the three-team competition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI ) has not announced the teams yet but Indian players, both international and uncapped domestic, have been informed about their selection.

Women's Challenger series to be held in UAE from Nov 4-9: IPL sources

After arriving in Mumbai, the 30-odd players will quarantine for more than a week and they will be tested multiple times in that period.

The players are likely to depart for UAE on October 22, after which they will go undergo a six-day quarantine like all players competing in the ongoing men's Indian Premier League (IPL).

They will enter the event's bio-bubble after three negative RT-PCR tests. The tournament will run from November 4 to 9.

England's world No.1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone and dashing batswoman Danni Wyatt are expected to be some of the top draws for the tournament, which is dubbed as mini-IPL.

"The players have been informed and a whatsapp group has been created. A few U-19 players have also been picked. It will give them a lot of exposure," a BCCI official told PTI news agency.

Veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from international T20s, will feature again in the tournament.

In all likelihood, all four matches will be played in Sharjah, the venue for 12 games in the ongoing IPL 2020.

It also happens to be the smallest ground among the three IPL venues with batsmen generally having a good time.

After undergoing quarantine Mumbai and UAE, the players will have less than a week to acclimatise to the conditions, having not played the game since March after the outbreak of COVID-19.

All the men's IPL teams arrived in UAE a month in advance.