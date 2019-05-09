Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mishra's dismissal for obstructing field is only second in IPL history

By Pti
Amit Mishras obstructs Khaleel Ahmeds stump view (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Amit Mishra's obstructs Khaleel Ahmed's stump view (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam, May 9: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra became only the second cricketer in the history of IPL to be declared out for obstructing the field after he blocked Sunrisers Hyderabad's Khaleel Ahmed's stump view during the Eliminator in Vizag on Wednesday (May 8).

Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field in the final over of the innings with Delhi needing two runs off three balls. He appeared to change the direction while running for a quick single and pacer Ahmed picked up the ball, turned around to aim for the stumps but only to hit the batsman's back.

Sunrisers immediately appealed and third umpire eventually ruled Mishra out. Delhi won the tense game by two wickets to set up a date with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in Vizag on Friday (May 10).

Before Wednesday night's incident, Yusuf Pathan was given out for obstructing the field in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors in 2013.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AJA 2 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue