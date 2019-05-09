Mishra's dismissal for obstructing field is only second in IPL history

Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field in the final over of the innings with Delhi needing two runs off three balls. He appeared to change the direction while running for a quick single and pacer Ahmed picked up the ball, turned around to aim for the stumps but only to hit the batsman's back.

Sunrisers immediately appealed and third umpire eventually ruled Mishra out. Delhi won the tense game by two wickets to set up a date with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in Vizag on Friday (May 10).

Before Wednesday night's incident, Yusuf Pathan was given out for obstructing the field in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors in 2013.