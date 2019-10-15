Australia star Marsh out for up to six weeks after punching wall

The embarrassing incident followed his dismissal for Western Australia against Tasmania on Sunday.

Marsh lashed out after he was caught and bowled for 53 by Jackson Bird on the final day of a drawn Sheffield Shield opener at the WACA.

He vowed never to repeat the rush of blood to the head and faces the prospect of being ruled out for the start of the Test series against Pakistan due to a self-inflicted injury.

"I've fractured my middle finger. It's going to leave me out for about four to six weeks at this stage," said the 27-year-old Western Australia captain.

"It certainly will be an isolated incident, that's for sure, and it won't be happening again.

"It's a good lesson for me, hopefully it's a good lesson for other people as well. At the end of the day it's a game of cricket. Sometimes you get beaten, sometimes you get out, and you can't be punching walls.

"As a captain, I've done a lot of work in setting a good example on and off the field over the last 18 months since I took over.

"This is a small hiccup for me. I said I was disappointed in myself and it won't happen again, and it's not an example I want to be setting not only for my team-mates, but for everyone here at the WACA and everyone else in cricket."