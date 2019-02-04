Starc's 10-wicket haul leads Australia to series sweep over Sri Lanka

Starc dominated with the ball on Monday, the Australia paceman taking 5-46 and the final wicket to skittle Sri Lanka for 149 and secure a series sweep at Manuka Oval.

The 29-year-old, who finished with 5-54 in the first innings, earned his second Test 10-wicket match haul, having managed 11 against Sri Lanka in August 2016.

It was also Australia's first Test series triumph since the 2017-18 Ashes against England, which they won 4-1.

Sri Lanka pair Dimuth Karunaratne (8) and Lahiru Thirimanne returned to the crease on Monday at 17-0 and needing another 499 runs to win after being set 516 by Australia.

Starc only required seven balls to make his first breakthrough of the morning, an in-swinging delivery bundling over the stumps and sending Karunaratne back to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (4) was the next to follow four overs later as the tourists were reduced to 28-2 by Starc after the skipper was caught at third slip.

Pat Cummins (3-15) joined in on the action when the Australia paceman claimed a caught-and-bowled to remove Thirimanne for 30.

But it was the Starc show in Canberra, where he almost claimed a hat-trick before lunch after back-to-back wickets of Niroshan Dickwella (27) and Kusal Perera (0), but Dhananjaya de Silva managed to thwart the Aussie quick.

A delivery kept low from Starc and hit Dickwella's off stump before Perera edged through to wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine as Sri Lanka stumbled to lunch at 87-5.

There was no respite after the break as Jhye Richardson (1-29) celebrated his first scalp of the Test by dismissing Dhananjaya (6), while part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne (1-6) took the wicket of Kusal Mendis (42).

Cummins removed Chamika Karunaratne (22) the following over and he struck again as Dilruwan Perera (4) said goodbye, before Starc tore through Vishwa Fernando (0) to close out the resounding win.