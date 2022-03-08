Mithali Raj to Jhulan Goswami – Players approaching milestones at ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Mithali, who made her World Cup debut in 2000, overtook former New Zealand player Debbie Hockley (5 world cup appearances) when she took the field to take on arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday (March 6).

The India women's captain Mithali also became the third cricketer (men's and women's) after India icon Sachin Tendulkar and former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad to appear in six World Cups.

ICC Women’s World Cup Records and Stats: Most Wins, Runs, Wickets, Hundreds, Highest & Lowest Totals

The veteran Indian player is also closing in on a few other milestones. Her compatriot and senior pacer Jhulan Goswami, England all-rounder Natalie Sciver among others are also a close to milestones.

Here we take a look at the players approaching milestones at the ongoing show-piece event:

Mithali Raj (India) - The India women's captain (9) needs 2 fifties to overtake Hockley (10) for most fifties in the Women's World Cup. Raj (1148) also needs 354 runs to eclipse Hockley (1501) as top run-scorer in the Women's World Cup.

She (22) is also two captaincy appearances away from leapfrogging former Australia skipper Belinda Clarke (23) for most matches as captain.

Jhulan Goswami (India) - The senior India pacer (38) is two wickets away from overtaking former Australia bowler Lyn Fullston (39) as the leading wicket-taker in Women's World Cup.

The 39-year-old (17) is also three catches away from overtaking former England player Janette Brittin (19) as the fielder with most catches. She is also three wickets away from becoming the first ever player to take 250 wickets in Women's ODI.

Natalie Sciver (England) and Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - The pair (3) are two hundreds away from becoming the players with most hundreds at the Women's World Cup. Currently former England pair Charlotte Edwards and Janette Brittin hold the honour with 4 centuries each. New Zealander Bates is also 128 runs away from completing 5000 runs in Women's ODI.

Anya Shrubsole (England) - The England pacer is three wickets away from claiming her 100th wicket in Women's ODI.

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - The West Indies skipper is two wickets shy of her 150th Women's ODI wicket.