Moeen and Rashid could have big role to play for England, says Jos Buttler

Posted By: OPTA
Southampton, September 2: Jos Buttler has predicted England spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid could be crucial in their quest to secure a fourth-Test victory over India.

Buttler's 69 and some lower-order resistance helped England reach 260-8 and accumulate a 233-run lead ahead of the penultimate day at the Rose Bowl.

England's lead had only been in double figures when they were five down but Buttler's partnerships with Ben Stokes (30) and Sam Curran (37 not out) left India facing a difficult target if they are to stay alive in the five-match series.

India got little from Ravichandran Ashwin's 35 overs, which produced just one wicket and cost 78 runs, yet Buttler expects his team's spinners to have a big say once the tourists take the final two England wickets.

"You've seen the wear and tear in the wicket - even in the first innings as well, there was quite a bit of rough outside the right-hander's off-stump," Buttler told a news conference.

"That's promising for Moeen and Adil - and with the seamers, we've seen a bit of variable bounce. So, I think it's nice to have the runs on the board."

England's top order struggled once more but the innings' crucial partnership was a sixth-wicket stand between Buttler and Stokes which was worth 56 runs.

The two enjoyed a productive allegiance in the last Test at Trent Bridge too and Buttler feels they have developed a strong partnership.

"We've batted together in quite a lot of situations in different formats, so that rapport is obviously comforting in a way and allows you to get the best out of each other," Buttler added.

"We've got that right, left-hand combination, trying to rotate the strike and not let bowlers settle.

"We just went about it the same way...trying to extend the partnership, and slowly and steadily building the lead."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
