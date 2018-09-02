India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Buttler half-century helps England pile up lead

England's familiar top-order failings had threatened to hand the initiative to India, but key contributions from Ben Stokes (30), Buttler (69) and Sam Curran (37 not out) later on in the innings helped Joe Root's men to 260-8 and in a strong position to claim a victory that would also deliver a series win.

As it happened

India had secured a 27-run advantage after the first innings and though Mohammed Shami (3-53) impressed, the tourists needed more from their spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned just 1-78 from 35 overs on a turning surface.

1

42377

After Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings had negotiated a tricky four-over spell on Friday, England resumed 21 runs behind and they were still trailing when they lost their first wicket.

Kohli's had a weird day. Strange fields. Bad reviews. Delaying the second new ball and then giving it to Ashwin. Bowling Ashwin far too long. Not using Hardik until the 66th over. Not really sure what the plan is. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 1, 2018

Cook (12) drove at a swinging delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and a thick edge was eventually claimed by second slip KL Rahul, though only after he had juggled the ball twice.

There was a change in the batting line-up as England promoted Moeen Ali from seven to three, where he made a double century for Worcestershire recently, and Bumrah almost sent the new batsman straight back with a terrific ball that nipped back and somehow missed everything.

Most runs this series for England:



234 J Buttler *

213 SAM CURRAN *

212 J Bairstow

194 J Root

152 B Stokes

149 C Woakes

130 K Jennings

109 A Cook#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 1, 2018

The Moeen move did not pay off as he departed for nine to leave England 33-2 when Rahul claimed another catch at second slip, this one a smart take from Ishant Sharma's bowling that was confirmed on review.

In spit of the extra half hour, India haven't managed 90 overs in the day even with a spinner bowling 33 overs!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 1, 2018

Root then came together with the under-pressure Jennings, who was playing with more confidence as he swept Ashwin to good effect.

Yet England would lose a third wicket on the stroke of lunch when Shami's delivery skidded on and pinned Jennings (36) in front to leave England with a 65-run advantage.

Poor Kohli.



Already over bowled Ishant, Shami, Bumrah.



Ashwin can't spin it, Pandya can't control it.



India need a inspirational change or move or something. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 1, 2018

The contest looked like swinging India's way as Jonny Bairstow was bowled by Shami with the first ball straight after lunch having attempted a loose drive to a swinging ball.

Brutally tough match this has turned out to be. Do India still have a chance or have England got enough runs to defend already? @imVkohli and his teammates will sleep on nails tonite.... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 1, 2018

Root looked more comfortable batting at four but threw his wicket away on 48 when he hesitated and failed to dive for a quick single at the striker's end before Shami's direct hit from mid-on.

Sam Curran's scores with bat in Tests so far:



20

24

63

40

78

22* (batting)



He's reached 20 every time he came to bat. All his innings have been at No. 8 or 9. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 1, 2018

England's lead was still in double figures at that point and it was once again left to Stokes and Buttler to dig in, as they had done in a losing cause at Trent Bridge in the last Test.

The duo's alliance was worth 56 when Stokes stabbed down at a looping delivery from Ashwin and also departed to a catch at slip.

I love the way Sam Curran plays ...... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 1, 2018

Buttler reached his ninth Test half-century and had put on another 50-plus partnership with Curran when he was eventually removed lbw to Sharma on 69.

Shami got Adil Rashid (11) to nick behind in the final over but England will be pleased that India are facing the possibility of a victory target that could exceed 250.