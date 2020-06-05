Mohammad Azharuddin shares batting video on Twitter to remind fans of his imperious timing and flicks

In the 38-minute-long video, the stylish batsman treated his fans by giving a glimpse of the wide range of shots he possessed. The 57-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator could be seen hitting the balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in front of the pavilion named after him.

"Knock knock... timing it like old times #AzharFlicks," Azhar captioned the post. The final shot which he played in the video clip reminded the fans of the shot he played against former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena in 1996 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata. Team India, however, lost that game and was knocked out of the tournament.

Knock knock... timing it like old times 😀 #AzharFlicks pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2020

Like other former and current cricketers, Azhar too has been pretty active on social media due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had even urged his fans to stay indoors and follow government guidelines.

The stylish right-handed batsman made his last appearance for Team India against Pakistan in an Asia cup encounter in June 2000.

He has played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India and scored 6,215 and 9378 runs respectively. Azhar slammed 22 Test centuries and seven ODI hundreds in his illustrious career.