Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohammad Azharuddin shares batting video on Twitter to remind fans of his imperious timing and flicks

By
Mohammad Azharuddin shares batting video on Twitter to remind fans of his imperious timing and flicks

Hyderabad, June 5: Former India captain and legendary batsman Mohammad Azharuddin shared a video on his social media handle which made his fans nostalgic.

In the 38-minute-long video, the stylish batsman treated his fans by giving a glimpse of the wide range of shots he possessed. The 57-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator could be seen hitting the balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in front of the pavilion named after him.

"Knock knock... timing it like old times #AzharFlicks," Azhar captioned the post. The final shot which he played in the video clip reminded the fans of the shot he played against former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena in 1996 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata. Team India, however, lost that game and was knocked out of the tournament.

Like other former and current cricketers, Azhar too has been pretty active on social media due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had even urged his fans to stay indoors and follow government guidelines.

The stylish right-handed batsman made his last appearance for Team India against Pakistan in an Asia cup encounter in June 2000.

He has played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India and scored 6,215 and 9378 runs respectively. Azhar slammed 22 Test centuries and seven ODI hundreds in his illustrious career.

More MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 226,770 | World - 6,692,694
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue