Mohammad Irfan raring to go after ban

Lahore, September 21: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan expects to avoid a backlash from Pakistan fans after he served a six-month ban for failing to disclose approaches made by bookmakers during a domestic Twenty20 tournament and is happy for the chance to resume his career.

"I regret that I didn't report it and I have realised how serious it is if you don't report a corrupt approach," Irfan told ESPNCricinfo. "But I am still very much accepted and people still like me.

"I don't want to go into details about whether the punishment was harsh. There were reasons I didn't report instantly but I did reject them (the bookies) straightaway.

"...I am happy that I am back after a minor ban and still have a chance to revive myself."

Irfan, who has played four Tests, 60 one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20 internationals, said the death of his parents had clouded his judgment and led to his delay in reporting the approaches to the PCB.

"I was actually working in my private gym at home to keep myself fit. These six months, I think I can view it as a rest period which will help me rejuvenate."

Irfan believes the ban helped him rest his body and that he was ready for the rigours of international cricket.

"In the last six months, I have been resting with no workload and that has really helped me," Irfan said.

"I got time to take a break from cricket; otherwise, the early part of my career, I was playing a lot. Due to my height and body structure, I get tired early, and need more time for recovery."

"The last six months have been very tough on me. In fact, it felt like six years, during which I incurred great losses," Irfan said.

"Indeed, it was my mistake, and I admitted it instantly, but there was no fixing allegations against me. But, in all this, I am thankful the situation wasn't any worse."