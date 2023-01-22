Mohammed Shami advice to Umran Malik - "Work on line and length to rule world"

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster, who announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League in 2021, has impressed with his express pace, bowling at 150 clicks consistently but has struggled with accuracy.

After starring in India's victory over New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday (January 21) with a 3 for 18 effort, Shami felt Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster "can rule the world" if he works on his line and length.

"There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world.

"You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," Shami said during a chat with Umran, which has been posted by bcci.tv.

Shami and Mohammed Siraj generated considerable seam movement to run through the New Zealand's top-order as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win to seal the three-match series in Raipur.

The veteran pacer Shami also revealed how he remains calm and happy in every match, the factors that help him deal with pressure.

"When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

"But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more.

"Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," he added.

Malik, who has not played in the ongoing series against New Zealand, may get a chance in the final ODI as India may look to rest the senior pacer. The third and final ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).