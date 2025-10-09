Cricket Mohammed Shami Backs BCCI’s Call to Appoint Shubman Gill as New ODI Captain Amid Backlash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 9:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has thrown his full support behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the decision to name Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

The move, aimed at grooming leadership for the future with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup, has triggered widespread debate among fans and pundits - but Shami believes it's a logical and well-considered decision.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, and the team management opted to hand the ODI reins to 25-year-old Gill, who also leads India in Tests. The announcement surprised many, especially since Rohit had guided India to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where he was also named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand. Social media was soon flooded with memes and reactions, many targeting head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar.

Addressing the online chatter on his YouTube channel, Shami urged fans to trust the process and respect the board's call. "Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hai is sawal ko leke. (There have been a lot of memes on this question) I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. So, he has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill for that, so we should accept it," he said.

The 34-year-old pacer emphasized that leadership changes are part of cricket's natural cycle and that no captaincy position lasts forever. "People should not raise questions over the captaincy. This is not in our hands. Someone is the captain today, and there will be someone else tomorrow. This cycle will continue," he added.

Meanwhile, Shami himself has been rested for the upcoming Australia ODIs, with Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna comprising the pace attack. Despite missing out, Shami's measured response reflects his experience and commitment to seeing Indian cricket evolve through generational change.