Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets

Bowling his first over at McLean Park in Napier, Shami cleaned up Martin Guptill to overtake the record previously held by Irfan Pathan.

Pathan had reached to 100 ODI dismissals in 59 matches while Shami reached the landmark in his 56th game. Zaheer Khan (65 ODIs), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68 ODIs) are the top five fastest bowlers from India to pick up 100 ODI wickets.

Fewest matches for 100 ODI wickets

44 - Rashid Khan

52 - Mitchell Starc

53 - Saqlain Mushtaq

54 - Shane Bond

55 - Brett Lee

56 - Trent Boult/MOHD SHAMI (quickest by an Indian. Previous: 59 by Irfan Pathan)#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 23, 2019

Shami is tied with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult as the sixth fastest to the landmark on the international level. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan tops the list when he set the record by reaching 100 ODI dismissals in his 44th ODI. He's followed by Mitchell Starc (52 ODIs), Saqlain Mushtaq (53 ODIs), Shane Bond (54 ODIs) and Brett Lee (55 ODIs).

The Bengal pacer, Shami, has been in phenomenal form for India ever since he made a comeback in the One-day squad in Australia. The right-arm pacer was the fourth most successful bowler in Australia, bagging 5 wickets in 3 matches, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Jhye Richardson (6) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6).