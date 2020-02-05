Mohammed Shami slammed by Islamists for posting daughter's 'Hindu' picture on Instagram

Shami shares image of his daughter on Instagram

The right-arm Bengal pacer shared a picture of his daughter Aaira who could be seen dressed in a yellow and red saree standing next to a puja stall with burning incense and earthen candles.

Looking at the background and her dressing one can say she participated in Saraswati Puja at her school.

Saraswati Puja is a popular festival in the northern part of India on Basant Panchami. Since it is associated with Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, the festival is celebrated with pomp and show at schools.

Islamists slam Shami

While some liked the cricketer's adorable daughter there were others who criticised the speedster on religious lines.

Shami criticised again

Many condemned the UP-born pacer for bringing disrepute to religion of Islam by promoting a Hindu festival and asking him to convert to Hinduism if he likes so.

Fans back Shami, bash distractors

Then there were fans who commended the cricketer for his free-thinking and supported him. They lashed out at the people who were criticising Shami for bringing up the issue of religion every now and then.

Shami had been at the receiving end of the Islamists in the past as well when he shared images of his wife Hasin Jahan.