Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

Shami sustained minor injuries to his forehead and is now recuperating at a hospital in Dehradun. He has got a few stitches on his head and is out of danger.

The 27-year-old Shami trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically.

"Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only.

"He will return to Delhi on Monday or Tuesday if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in the IPL," Easwaran RP was quoted as saying by PTI.