Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

Bengaluru, March 25: India pacer Mohammed Shami met with an accident on Sunday (March 25) while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. Shami suffered minor injuries after his car brushed against a truck.
Shami sustained minor injuries to his forehead and is now recuperating at a hospital in Dehradun. He has got a few stitches on his head and is out of danger.
#MohammedShami met with a accident today in Dehradun. #BCCI #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/lsbf75XacY— Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) March 25, 2018
The 27-year-old Shami trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically.
"Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only.
"He will return to Delhi on Monday or Tuesday if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in the IPL," Easwaran RP was quoted as saying by PTI.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.