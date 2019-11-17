Biryani ka kamaal? No, its luck and god’s grace – Shami responds to Ishant’s banter

After bundling out Bangladesh batsmen on the third day of the Test, the trio then shared their relationship on and off the field along with some banter in an candid interview with Harsha Bhogle.

"I am not treated as a senior, we don't have anything like that. We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans," said Ishant Sharma.

Ishant, who picked up 3 wickets in the match, then jokingly asked Shami how he manages to pick up wickets so easily.

"I've been asking him, 'What are you doing that whenever you hit the pads, it's out. If someone pulls, it's caught. We're tired of just beating the bat' So tell us Shami, we are tired with just beating the bat! (laughter)

Shami then responded by crediting the captain Virat Kohli and the coaches for the freedom he has been given.

"Well... the best thing that is there in my mind is that from the side of the captain and coaches I've been given complete freedom."

Ishant, not content with the answer, interrupted midway and said, "That way, even we have the freedom!"

So, Shami still unwilling to answer to Ishant's question, added he feels good bowling with Umesh and Ishant.

"And the biggest thing is that I'm bowling with you guys. I don't even need to think too much. I just need to focus on the one thing you need to do in Tests: put it in a good area. I do just that and you guys make it much easier for me, so there's no pressure on me."

Still unsatisfied with the answer, a jest Ishant said, "We have asked you something else, you're giving a different answer (laughter)! We are saying that the areas you're bowling in, we're bowling in them too. But when you hit the pads it's in line with the stumps, and when we hit the pads, it's missing the stumps. Why does this happen?"

Shami then finally gave an answer what Ishant was waiting for and continuing the banter he revealed Biryani as the secret behind his success.

"Well people say it's biryani ka kamaal (It's down to the wonders of eating biryani). No, it doesn't happen like that of course. But it's just luck and God's grace. One thing is that the line and length I'm focusing on is being executed. I'm getting success from that so I try to repeat that."