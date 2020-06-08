Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan gets criticised for sharing party video on her Instagram handle

In doing so, she's also getting slammed for sparking controversy from time-to-time and with her bold posts, she's also giving enough fodder to the religious bigots to criticise her.

Jahan has shared the latest video on her Instagram handle where she could be seen chilling out and partying at a hookah bar with a friend. She once again faced criticism on the photo and video sharing platform.

Jahan, last month, shared her nude picture with the cricketer to spark a massive controversy.

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan shares old nude picture with India cricketer

"Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.😃😃picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami," she captioned the image on Instagram.

By looking at Shami's physique, one can easily figure out that it is pretty old. Jahan, therefore, was again targetted by the cricketer's fans for posting her intimate backless picture with her husband.

Hasin Jahan shares bold videos on Instagram

Jahan, however, has been unperturbed with the ugly comments from her trollers and keeps the social media enraged every now and then by consistently posting bold videos of her dance on Bollywood songs. Jahan was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami. She's taking a cue from several Bollywood actors and actresses and posting these videos to help her gain more followers.