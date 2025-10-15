Prithvi Shaw out for a Duck, Maharashtra lose Three Wickets without a Run in Ranji Trophy Opener against Kerala

Cricket Mohammed Shami takes sharp dig at Ajit Agarkar after Australia series Snub, says 'It's not my Responsibility'

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has taken a sharp dig at the national selectors, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, following his omission from the Indian white-ball squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Shami dismissed concerns about his fitness, asserting that playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy is proof of his readiness for international cricket.

Speaking ahead of Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, Shami emphasised that if he is fit to participate in four-day domestic matches, there is no reason he can't play 50-over cricket. He also clarified that updating the selectors on his fitness is not his responsibility, pointing to the role of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which monitors player fitness.

"If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," he said, indicating frustration over the selection communication process.

While speaking with journalists at the Eden Gardens during a Bengal practice session, Shami took a sharp dig at Ajit Agarkar, who recently voiced unawareness about Shami's fitness.

"No one asked me about my fitness. It's the selectors' job to ask a player, it's not my responsibility to give them updates. I've been playing regularly - Champions Trophy, IPL, and all domestic matches. Still don't get why I'm not fit to play for India," Shami said when asked about Ajit Agarkar speaking on unawareness about Shami's fitness.

The contention arose after Ajit Agarkar had stated there was no clear update on Shami's fitness, which led to the pacer's exclusion from both the ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour. However, Shami, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, emphasized his continued commitment and fitness through domestic performances.