Cricket Mohammed Shami would have been in Australia Squad if he was fit: BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar fuels contrasting Speculation Published: Friday, October 17, 2025

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar has addressed the recent remarks made by Mohammed Shami after the pacer voiced frustration over being left out of the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Friday, Agarkar clarified that Shami's exclusion was solely related to fitness concerns, emphasizing that he would "have been on the plane" if fit.

Shami had earlier taken aim at the BCCI selectors, asserting that his participation for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy highlights his full fitness and adding that it isn't his responsibility to update the selection committee on his physical condition. The veteran fast bowler, who last represented India during the Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, has endured ankle and knee issues since undergoing surgery after the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Responding to the criticism, Agarkar sought to maintain composure and transparency. "If he says that to me, I will probably answer that. I mean if he was here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call but my phone is always on for most players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here," said Agarkar.

Acknowledging Shami's contribution to Indian cricket, the chief selector reiterated that the door remains open provided the bowler proves his fitness.

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on that plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't," Agarkar stated.

Agarkar further noted that Shami's progress in the domestic circuit will be closely monitored over the coming weeks. The veteran is in action for Bengal against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy, and the selectors might consider him for the South Africa Test series.

The chief selector also revealed that the management had considered Shami for the Australia tour, but his physical readiness ruled him out.

"What we have found in the last six-eight months to a year, even during the Australia tour, we were desperate to have him on, but unfortunately his fitness wasn't there. If he does stay fit over the next few months, the story might be different," Agarkar concluded.

India's tour of Australia begins on October 19 with a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-anticipated returns in the national colours, while Shubman Gill gets his coronation as India's ODI captain.