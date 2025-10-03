Arsenal Aims For Victory Against West Ham As Zubimendi Seeks Improvement And Momentum

Cricket Siraj reveals keys to Test success following quick impact in West Indies series By Joel Sritharan Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 0:35 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Mohammed Siraj revealed that practicing “wobble seam” is one of the key factors for his recent success in Test cricket.

The fast bowler took four wickets on day one of India’s first Test against West Indies, with the visitors being skittled out for 162 before the evening session.

It was the 13th time that Siraj picked up four wickets in a single Test innings, while Jasprit Bumrah’s three scalps saw him reach the 50-wicket mark in home matches.

Siraj has taken 31 wickets with an average of 29.22 in 2025, his best such figure since 2021 (29.96).

The 31-year-old explained how a change in seam positioning led to a new breakthrough in his bowling success.

“When my in-swing stopped, I automatically started getting out-swing. Then, I realised that this is what is called wobble seam,” said Siraj.

“I kept putting in practice. I have just heard of the term wobble seam, so I will tilt the seam a little and bowl.

“When the out-swing is not working, then my wobble seam will work more. And until now, it has given me the same success. So I’m enjoying that.

“And as it was with today’s wicket, the swing was not happening that much. So, I thought that the seam is happening here.

“So the wobble seam was more effective [and] I stuck more on it.”