English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Siraj reveals keys to Test success following quick impact in West Indies series

By Joel Sritharan

Mohammed Siraj revealed that practicing “wobble seam” is one of the key factors for his recent success in Test cricket.

The fast bowler took four wickets on day one of India’s first Test against West Indies, with the visitors being skittled out for 162 before the evening session.

Siraj reveals keys to Test success following quick impact in West Indies series

It was the 13th time that Siraj picked up four wickets in a single Test innings, while Jasprit Bumrah’s three scalps saw him reach the 50-wicket mark in home matches.

Siraj has taken 31 wickets with an average of 29.22 in 2025, his best such figure since 2021 (29.96).

The 31-year-old explained how a change in seam positioning led to a new breakthrough in his bowling success.

“When my in-swing stopped, I automatically started getting out-swing. Then, I realised that this is what is called wobble seam,” said Siraj.

“I kept putting in practice. I have just heard of the term wobble seam, so I will tilt the seam a little and bowl.

“When the out-swing is not working, then my wobble seam will work more. And until now, it has given me the same success. So I’m enjoying that.

“And as it was with today’s wicket, the swing was not happening that much. So, I thought that the seam is happening here.

“So the wobble seam was more effective [and] I stuck more on it.”

Story first published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 0:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out