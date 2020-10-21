Mohammed Siraj, Royal Challengers Bangalore create historic records in IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Royal Challengers Bangalore cut through the Kolkata top-order with a three-wicket haul. After three overs his analysis stood at an astounding 3-2-2-3. It was the first time a bowler bowled two maidens in the IPL. After the first two overs, Siraj's figures were a barely believable 2-2-0-2, and that too in the Power Play segment of a T20 match.

The Royal Challengers too added another page to history when Chris Morris bowled a maiden in the second over. It was the first time in the IPL a team managed to bowl three maidens on the trot - first and third by Siraj and the second by Morris. It was a brilliant effort by Siraj and Morris in the Power Play sector to bowl 18 dot balls in a row, and at an age where even the minutest of errors will be smashed around by batsmen.

Siraj bowled some absolutely brilliant lengths, Test match lengths if you would, just around the off-stump to leave the batsmen in a tizzy.

Rahul Tripathi hung his bat around the ball that pitched just outside the off-stump and the ball smooched the edge of the willow and AB de Villiers did the rest behind the stumps.

In the very next ball, Siraj pitched one fuller on the off-stump against left-handed Nitish Rana and could not deal with it effectively. It was master trick after the RCB set a field for short ball. Shubman Gill was purely reckless as he went for an almighty heave against a short ball by Siraj only to be caught by Chris Morris at mid-wicket. Morris soon got his name in the wicket sheet too as the South Africa pacer dismissed Tom Banton, who snicked one to De Villiers behind the wicket.