Cricket Mohsin Naqvi Praised for Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Hailed for Handling ‘Terrorist’ Indians: Viral Video Sparks Outrage By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has found himself at the centre of a bizarre controversy following his decision to run away with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, after India defeated Pakistan in the final.

While the move has drawn widespread criticism internationally, several Pakistani political figures have celebrated it as a moment of "national pride."

A viral video circulating on social media shows Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori praising Naqvi's defiant act, even using inflammatory language against the Indian team. Tessori called Naqvi's actions "heroic," claiming he stood firm while the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from him after their title win.

"When he was standing on the ground and the Indian team was not taking the trophy, he demonstrated patience and kept standing. They (the Indian team) wanted him to step aside and let someone else take it. But they did not know that our chairman is also the Interior Minister," Tessori said.

He went a step further by making a shocking remark:

"Unhone team ko baad mein dehshat gardon ki tarah handle kiya (He then handled the team like terrorists. He (Naqvi) put the trophy in the car and took it away with him)."

Tessori continued, saying,

"Ab poora India trophy ke peeche bhag raha hai (Now, the whole of India is chasing the trophy)."

The video also shows Naqvi smiling and nodding as Tessori praised him, even as the comments drew severe backlash online.

Throughout the Asia Cup 2025, tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the PCB were palpable as the former maintained a 'no-handshake' policy. Reports suggest that the Indian team management had made it clear before the final that they would not accept the trophy directly from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister.

During the post-match presentation, Naqvi waited on stage for the Indian players to collect their medals and the trophy. When the team did not appear, he left the venue - trophy in hand - sparking an uproar. In response, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team famously celebrated with an imaginary trophy, a gesture that went viral worldwide.

Weeks later, Naqvi insists that the real trophy will be handed over only in a separate event in Dubai, while the BCCI has refused to meet his conditions, leaving the dispute unresolved.