Most Dot Balls in IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav leads bowlers list as Jos Buttler tops batters list

T20 is a format where batters dominate with boundaries, but when bowlers deliver dot balls in pressure situations, it is considered as gold dust for the fielding side. And the IPL has seen several bowlers produce dot balls, which have resulted in defending totals.

In any format of the game, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking is crucial for the batting team. And in the shortest format it is the biggest requirement as teams look to score big.

A dot ball is a delivery bowled with no runs scored and the reason why it is called a 'dot ball' is because a scorer marks a single dot in the scorebook if a batter does not score any runs.

Umesh Yadav is top for bowlers with most dot balls so far in the IPL 2022, which has also seen one of the best bowling figures produced by Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowlers list is dominated by quick bowlers, who beat the batters through their sheer pace, while three wrist-spinners including the current Purple cap contenders Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga also feature in the top 15.

Here is the list for bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far:

Player (Team) Matches Overs Dot Balls Bowled Wickets Umesh Yadav (KKR) 11 44 136 16 Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 47 134 16 Prasidh Krishna (RR) 12 47 134 13 Sunil Narine (KKR) 13 52 134 9 Umran Malik (SRH) 12 44 124 18 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 12 46.1 123 11 Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 13 45 120 23 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 12 45.2 117 11 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 11 41 115 21 Trent Boult (RR) 11 42 114 10 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) 12 45 114 8 Harshal Patel (RCB) 12 45.2 110 18 Lockie Ferguson (GT) 11 43 109 12 Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 10 37 108 9 Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) 11 38.3 106 16

While Shami and Krishna top the list for bowlers who have bowled most dot balls, the current Orange Cap holder Buttler leads the list for batters to have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far.

Apart from Buttler, the other top run-scorers also feature on the list and it is understandable as they need to spend time in the middle to get some big runs, but some strugglers also are on the list.

Here is the top 15 batters who have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022:

Player (Team) Innings Dot Balls Faced Total Balls Faced Jos Buttler (RR) 12 172 417 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 12 124 327 Faf Du Plessis (RCB) 13 119 301 Ishan Kishan (MI) 12 112 279 Kane Williamson (SRH) 12 109 224 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 105 278 KL Rahul (LSG) 11 105 327 Devdutt Padikkal (RR) 12 104 237 Ambati Rayudu (CSK) 10 100 218 David Warner (DC) 10 98 280 Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 92 252 Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 13 95 269 Nitish Rana (KKR) 13 94 229 Rohit Sharma (MI) 12 90 174 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 12 88 236