Most Dot Balls in T20 Internationals: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first to bowl 500 dot balls inside powerplay

By

Bengaluru, July 10: Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached a milestone during Team India's 49-run series clinching win over England on Saturday (July 9) as he went on to become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls inside the powerplay in Twenty20 Internationals.

With a stunning spell, Bhuvneshwar gave India a perfect start defending 171 as the 32-year-old senior pacer removed English opener Jason Roy for a golden duck of the first ball of the England innings during the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

The match also saw Bhuvneshwar become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is ahead of West Indies's Samuel Badree who has bowled 383 dot balls followed by New Zealand's Tim Southee in the third spot with 368 dot balls.

Bhuvneshwar's compatriot and pace bowling partnter Jasprit Bumrah also is in the top 10 for most dot balls bowled in T20I powerplays. The usual suspects like Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult also feature in the list. Now, let's take a look at the top 15 bowlers with most dot balls inside powerplay in T20Is.

Here is the list for most dot balls in powerplays in T20Is:

Player Team Dot Balls Innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 502 65
Samuel Badree West Indies 383 50
Tim Southee New Zealand 368 68
Mitchell Starc Australia 354 51
Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka 324 43
Jasprit Bumrah India 312 53
Imad Wasim Pakistan 280 48
Sohail Tanvir Pakistan 272 40
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 269 40
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 265 50
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 254 57
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 250 59
Chris Jordan England 250 68
Trent Boult New Zealand 248 38
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 242 44

Bhuvneshwar also leads the list for most wickets inside a powerplay in T20 Internationals with 37 wickets followed by Badree and Southee level in second with 33 scalps each. Bumrah along with Australian duo Mitchell Starc & Josh Hazlewood, and Bangaldesh duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan also feature in the top 15.

Here is the list for most wickets in powerplays in T20Is:

Player Team Wickets in Powerplay
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 37
Samuel Badree West Indies 33
Tim Southee New Zealand 33
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 28
Josh Hazlewood Australia 26
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 26
Mitchell Starc Australia 26
David Willey England 25
Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka 24
Imad Wasim Pakistan 23
Chris Jordan England 23
Trent Boult New Zealand 22
Jasprit Bumrah India 21
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 21
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 21
Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
