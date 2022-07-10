Most Dot Balls in T20 Internationals: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first to bowl 500 dot balls inside powerplay

Bengaluru, July 10: Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached a milestone during Team India's 49-run series clinching win over England on Saturday (July 9) as he went on to become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls inside the powerplay in Twenty20 Internationals.
With a stunning spell, Bhuvneshwar gave India a perfect start defending 171 as the 32-year-old senior pacer removed English opener Jason Roy for a golden duck of the first ball of the England innings during the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.
The match also saw Bhuvneshwar become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is ahead of West Indies's Samuel Badree who has bowled 383 dot balls followed by New Zealand's Tim Southee in the third spot with 368 dot balls.
Bhuvneshwar's compatriot and pace bowling partnter Jasprit Bumrah also is in the top 10 for most dot balls bowled in T20I powerplays. The usual suspects like Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult also feature in the list. Now, let's take a look at the top 15 bowlers with most dot balls inside powerplay in T20Is.
Here is the list for most dot balls in powerplays in T20Is:
|Player
|Team
|Dot Balls
|Innings
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|502
|65
|Samuel Badree
|West Indies
|383
|50
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|368
|68
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|354
|51
|Nuwan Kulasekara
|Sri Lanka
|324
|43
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|312
|53
|Imad Wasim
|Pakistan
|280
|48
|Sohail Tanvir
|Pakistan
|272
|40
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|269
|40
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|265
|50
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|254
|57
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|250
|59
|Chris Jordan
|England
|250
|68
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|248
|38
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|242
|44
Bhuvneshwar also leads the list for most wickets inside a powerplay in T20 Internationals with 37 wickets followed by Badree and Southee level in second with 33 scalps each. Bumrah along with Australian duo Mitchell Starc & Josh Hazlewood, and Bangaldesh duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan also feature in the top 15.
Here is the list for most wickets in powerplays in T20Is:
|Player
|Team
|Wickets in Powerplay
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|37
|Samuel Badree
|West Indies
|33
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|33
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|28
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|26
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|26
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|26
|David Willey
|England
|25
|Nuwan Kulasekara
|Sri Lanka
|24
|Imad Wasim
|Pakistan
|23
|Chris Jordan
|England
|23
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|22
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|21
|Lasith Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|21
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|21
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.