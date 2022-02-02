Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Full List of Highest Paid Players in Each IPL Season

IPL 2022 Auction Start and End Time, Live Telecast Channel List and Live Streaming Details

But here MyKhel looks at the most expensive player in each of the previous auction and the price they commanded.

1 MS Dhoni (2008)

The former Indian captain had begun the climb towards the peak of his popularity, guiding the team to 2007 T20 World Cup title. A brilliant white ball skipper and a destructive batsman, and the combo was enough for teams to go for a dash. The Chennai Super Kings bagged him for Rs 9.5 crore.

2 Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff (2009)

The England duo of Pietersen and Flintoff were bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively. RCB shelled out Rs 9.8 crore for KP and CSK spent the same amount for Freddie.

3 Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard (2010)

The tearaway pacer from New Zealand was bought over by Kolkata Knight Riders, whole Pollard began his long association with Mumbai Indians that year, and both the buys were made for Rs 4.8 crore in the mini auction.

4 Gautam Gambhir (2011)

In some sense, Gambhir was the first player to break into the big money league, crossing the Rs 10 crore mark. The KKR gave Rs 14.9 crore to purchase him in the year he made significant contributions to India’s World Cup win. The buy was really profitable as Gambhir scored runs and also led the KKR to two IPL titles.

5 Ravindra Jadeja (2012)

The all-rounder from Gujarat was at the nascent stage of his career but the CSK realised the value and balance he brings to the team as an all-rounder. They paid Rs 12.8 crore and Jadeja since became a part of CSK core unit.

6 Glenn Maxwell (2013)

The Mumbai Indians added Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 6.3 crore from the mini auction but the temperamental cricketer left the team soon after the season.

7 Yuvraj Singh (2014)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore nearly broke then highest price of Gambhir, while paying Rs 14 crore to Yuvraj in the auction. But the euphoria lasted only one season as he was released after a string of modest outings.

8 Yuvraj Singh (2015)

Despite having a modest IPL 2014, the Delhi Daredevils spent a then record Rs 16 crore for Yuvraj. It was clear that the dashing all-rounder has waned by then but some strange calculations forced Delhi to loose the purse string for Yuvraj. The record price stood for 6 years.

9 Shane Watson (2016)

The RCB gave away Rs 9.5 crore to acquire the Australian all-rounder but this too didn’t work well as Watson left for Chennai Super Kings next season.

10 Ben Stokes (2017)

The Rising Pune Supergiants made the England all-rounder Stokes the highest paid overseas player giving him Rs 14.5 crore.

11. Ben Stokes (2018)

Rajasthan Royals started their association with Stokes in 2018 and the England man got another hefty deal of Rs 12.5 crore making one of the richest IPL players.

12. Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy (2019)

Deviating from the accepted format of big names getting big price, two rookie India players bagged high contracts in 2019. For Rs 8.4 crore, Unadkat was bought over by Rajasthan and Varun went to Kolkata.

13. Pat Cummins (2020)

The Australian fast bowler was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore and Cummins had a good season for them.

14 Chris Morris (2021)

No one would have expected to become the costliest ever player in the history of IPL and it happened so when Rajasthan rolled out Rs 16.25 crore for the South African all-rounder.