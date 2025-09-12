Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris goes 2nd - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 12

The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
India, the defending champions, aim to retain their title, while teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan eye upsets. Associate nations Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE add unpredictability.
A list of top players are featuring in the tournament, and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025, along with the Top Five of each teams.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|1
|73
|73*
|-
|140.38
|6
|3
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|1
|66
|66
|66
|150.00
|7
|3
|Litton Das (BAN)
|1
|59
|59*
|-
|151.28
|6
|1
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|1
|53
|53
|53.00
|252.38
|2
|5
|Babar Hayat (HKG)
|2
|53
|39
|26.50
|96.37
|0
|4
|Yasim Murtaza (HKG)
|2
|44
|28
|22.00
|97.78
|3
|2
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|2
|42
|42
|21.00
|105.00
|2
|1
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|1
|35
|35*
|-
|97.22
|1
|0
|Zeeshan Ali (HKG)
|2
|35
|30
|17.50
|87.75
|4
|1
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|1
|33
|33
|33.00
|126.92
|3
|1
**All Stats updated as PAK vs OMN continues
*Only 3 India players batted so far