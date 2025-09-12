Pakistan vs Oman Toss Report: Who won Toss in PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025? Playing 11, Captain Comments

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris goes 2nd - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 12 By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 21:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India, the defending champions, aim to retain their title, while teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan eye upsets. Associate nations Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE add unpredictability.

A list of top players are featuring in the tournament, and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025, along with the Top Five of each teams.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 12

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 1 73 73* - 140.38 6 3 Mohammad Haris (PAK) 1 66 66 66 150.00 7 3 Litton Das (BAN) 1 59 59* - 151.28 6 1 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 1 53 53 53.00 252.38 2 5 Babar Hayat (HKG) 2 53 39 26.50 96.37 0 4 Yasim Murtaza (HKG) 2 44 28 22.00 97.78 3 2 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 2 42 42 21.00 105.00 2 1 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 1 35 35* - 97.22 1 0 Zeeshan Ali (HKG) 2 35 30 17.50 87.75 4 1 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 1 33 33 33.00 126.92 3 1

**All Stats updated as PAK vs OMN continues

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Sediqullah Atal - 73 Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 Mohammad Nabi - 33 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 8 Gulbadin Naib - 5

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat - 53 Yasim Murtaza - 44 Nizakat Khan - 42 Zeeshan Ali - 35 Aizaz Khan - 11

India

Abhishek Sharma - 30 Shubman Gill - 20 Suryakumar Yadav - 7

*Only 3 India players batted so far

UAE

Alishan Sharafu - 22 Muhammad Waseem - 19 Rahul Chopra - 3 Harshit Kausik - 2 Rohid Khan - 2

Bangladesh

Litton Das - 59 Towhid Hridoy - 35 Parvez Hossain Emon - 19 Tanzid Hasan - 14 Jaker Ali - 0

Pakistan

Mohammad Haris - 66 Sahibzada Farhan - 28 Fakhar Zaman - 4*

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong Babar Hayat - 39 vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5 Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3 Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3 Babar Hayat (HKG) - 3 Yasim Murtaza (HKG) - 2