MS Dhoni files ITR of Rs 12.17 crore, becomes highest income taxpayer in Jharkhand

As per a report published in Prabhat Khabar, the Ranchi-cricketer has filed his Income Tax Return of Rs 12.17 crore. The 37-year-old has also declared an advance tax of Rs 3 crore for the financial year of 2018-19.

According to chief income tax commissioner the wicketkeeper-batsman had paid income tax of Rs 10.93 crore in the 2016-17 financial year. Back then, he was not the biggest taxpayer from the state.

Dhoni was recently seen having a gala time with his family in the wedding of former Union Minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel's wedding. Poorna is friends with the cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni. Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya, who also attended the wedding in Mumbai, posted a video with the former India captain in which the two could be seen chatting inside a bathroom.

The Ranchi cricketer has returned home after playing the limited-overs' series against England. India won the T20I series 2-1 against England while lost the ODI rubber with the similar margin. Dhoni was criticised by Indian cricket fans for playing two back-to-back slow innings in the second and third ODI which Team India lost badly.

Dhoni's low scoring rate irked the fans in India and once triggered the clamour for the retirement of the seasoned campaigner who, recently, became only the fourth India batsman to complete 10000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Entire Indian cricket team, including captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, came out in support of the veteran cricketer.

Dhoni's act of taking the match ball from the on-field umpire at the end of the third and deciding ODI against England further fanned the rumours if he has made up his mood to retire. But coach Shastri quashed those rumours and claimed that the veteran cricketer had asked for the match ball because bowling coach Bharath Arun asked for it.

"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like. That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere," Shastri told Times of India in an interview.