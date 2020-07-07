Cricket
MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo dedicates ‘No.7’ song to CSK skipper - WATCH

By
Dwayne Bravo dedicates ‘No.7’ song to CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Bengaluru, July 7: Hours before Mahendra Singh Dhoni was going to celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday (July 7), his Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Brave released a song based on MSD's trade mark No.7 as a tribute to the former India captain.

Bravo had announced a few days ago that he would pay a tribute to MS Dhoni on his birthday, by releasing a song and on Monday (July 6) night the wait ended as the West Indies all-rounder released the song paying tribute to Dhoni.

In the song named No.7, Bravo speaks of some of Dhoni's milestones representing Team India for whom he has been one of the most successful skipper having won every major ICC trophy.

Are you ready for this!! 🔥🔥 in 1hr the helicopter 🚁 will be taking off!! @mahi7781 song along with music video will be available on all digital platforms 👌🏾👌🏾 as promise to my fans and all Thala fans around the world 🌎 this is our birthday gift 🎁 to him 🙌🏾🚁🚁 @chennaiipl thx to my champion team for this project @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @arielle.alexa @collegeboyjesse @dexterrthomas @wmglabrecords @yeraga #Helicopter #7 #Champion 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹

"Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you'll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday, Also, we have a new dance!! It's called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!!." Bravo wrote in a Instagram post along with the video.

Dhoni's IPL team, CSK also took to Twitter on Monday (July 6) and released the video with the captione: "The Helicopter 7 has taken off! @DJBravo47's tribute to #Thala @msdhoni, his brother from another mother! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu"


Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
