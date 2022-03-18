MS Dhoni Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL: Know Incredible Career of Chennai Super Kings leader

Now, the Super Kings have four IPL titles and 1 Champions League crown to their credit and have missed the play-offs only once 13 years of their participation. That’s an incredible record and level of consistency in a tournament like the IPL and in a format like the T20.

It has something to do with the team set-up, right kind of management and the presence of a capable leader. In this case, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

So, here we are looking at the captaincy record of MS Dhoni in the IPL, the most successful captain in the IPL.

1. MS Dhoni IPL captaincy record

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches dating back to 2008. He has won 121 matches, lost 82 and and one match was ended without a result. His winning percentage is 59.60.

2. Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma

On the contrary, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians in 129 matches, winning 75, losing 50 and there are 4 tied matches. His winning ratio is 59.68.

3. Dhoni vs Virat Kohli

Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 140 matches, winning 64 and losing 69 matches with 3 ties and 4 No-Results. His winning percentage is 48.16. However, Kohli has stepped down from RCB captaincy after the IPL 2021.

4. Dhoni vs Gautam Gambhir

Meanwhile, Gambhir, who had led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, had led KKR in 129 matches, winning 71 matches, losing 57 matches with a tie. His winning ratio is 55.42.