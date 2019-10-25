Cuteness overloaded! MS Dhoni gets help from daughter Ziva to clean his Nissan Jonga, receives shoulder massage later

Ziva helping her daddy clean the big vehicle

Sharing the adorable video on his handle, the Ranchi cricketer wrote, "A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it's a big vehicle."

Dhoni leaves Ranchi stadium in his new Nissan Jonga

Ziva gives her daddy a massage

Later a video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Ziva Dhoni in which Dhoni's daughter could be seen massaging her daddy's shoulders after a tiring job.

In the boomerang video, father and daughter could be seen enjoying each other's company and showing their love towards one another.

Sakshi shares a throwback image

Meanwhile, Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a post on her Instagram handle in which Ziva could be seen seated on two different vehicles.

Sakshi captioned it "our #dadsride". In the image, a younger Ziva and present day's Ziva could be seen sitting on her dad's car.

Pant bonds with Dhoni in Ranchi

Meanwhile, Dhoni's heir apparent Rishabh Pant also took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of images with the veteran cricketer and his dog. The image is from Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi where Pant visited after Team India defeated South Africa in the third and final Test match on Tuesday (October 22).

Earlier, Dhoni visited Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JCSA) International Stadium in Ranchi in his Nissan Jonga on day four of the Test match to meet with his teammates and interact with them.

India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0. The BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni interacting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.