Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cuteness overloaded! MS Dhoni gets help from daughter Ziva to clean his Nissan Jonga, receives shoulder massage later

By
Cuteness overloaded! MS Dhoni gets help from daughter Ziva to clean his Nissan Jonga, gets shoulder massage
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Ranchi, Oct 25: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his time away from cricket. The 38-year-old was recently seen driving his newly purchased Nissan Jonga on Ranchi roads and interacting fellow India cricketers in the dressing room.

Now, Dhoni has posted a video on his Instagram handle in which the veteran cricketer could be seen washing his Military Green Nissan Jonga and he's joined by his daughter Ziva for the same. The legendary India cricketer is in Ranchi at the moment, spending his time with his family.

Sourav Ganguly's first day at office as BCCI chief: Discusses MS Dhoni's future

View this post on Instagram

A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Oct 24, 2019 at 3:02am PDT

Ziva helping her daddy clean the big vehicle

Sharing the adorable video on his handle, the Ranchi cricketer wrote, "A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it's a big vehicle."

Dhoni leaves Ranchi stadium in his new Nissan Jonga

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Oct 24, 2019 at 5:19am PDT

Ziva gives her daddy a massage

Later a video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Ziva Dhoni in which Dhoni's daughter could be seen massaging her daddy's shoulders after a tiring job.

In the boomerang video, father and daughter could be seen enjoying each other's company and showing their love towards one another.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋 our #dadsride !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Oct 24, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

Sakshi shares a throwback image

Meanwhile, Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a post on her Instagram handle in which Ziva could be seen seated on two different vehicles.

Sakshi captioned it "our #dadsride". In the image, a younger Ziva and present day's Ziva could be seen sitting on her dad's car.

Pant bonds with Dhoni in Ranchi

Meanwhile, Dhoni's heir apparent Rishabh Pant also took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of images with the veteran cricketer and his dog. The image is from Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi where Pant visited after Team India defeated South Africa in the third and final Test match on Tuesday (October 22).

Earlier, Dhoni visited Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JCSA) International Stadium in Ranchi in his Nissan Jonga on day four of the Test match to meet with his teammates and interact with them.

India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0. The BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni interacting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue