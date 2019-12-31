MS Dhoni-Hardik Pandya to welcome New Year 2020 together, India cricketers partying in Dubai - See pic

MS Dhoni and Hardik are in the UAE for the new year's celebration along with their friends. On Monday (December 30), Pandya shared a picture through his Instagram story in which Dhoni could be seen along with other friends.

Hardik has been out of cricket pitch for quite some time as the 25-year-old Baroda cricketer is recovering from the back surgery he went in September. The all-rounder is supposed to be fit ahead of the Team India's tour of New Zealand and will be a part of the squad that will be travelling Down Under.

Here's the image that Hardik shared on his Instagram story:

Hardik, who debuted under Dhoni, has had a good rapport with his first captain and never misses an opportunity to spend some time with the 38-year-old.

Dhoni, on the other hand, is on a sabbatical since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and is yet to enter the 22-yard circle in international cricket. The Ranchi-cricketer last featured in India colours in the WC semi-finals against New Zealand, that India lost.

With speculations rife over his international future, Dhoni had claimed that he will let the media know after January 2020.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was recently spotted with his heir apparent Rishabh Pant in Dubai where the duo was celebrating Christmas party at a hotel.