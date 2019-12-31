MS Dhoni-Hardik Pandya to welcome New Year 2020 together, India cricketers partying in Dubai - See pic

New Delhi, Dec 31: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in Dubai to welcome the new year 2020 and the swashbuckling cricketer has his former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to accompany him.
MS Dhoni and Hardik are in the UAE for the new year's celebration along with their friends. On Monday (December 30), Pandya shared a picture through his Instagram story in which Dhoni could be seen along with other friends.
Hardik has been out of cricket pitch for quite some time as the 25-year-old Baroda cricketer is recovering from the back surgery he went in September. The all-rounder is supposed to be fit ahead of the Team India's tour of New Zealand and will be a part of the squad that will be travelling Down Under.
Here's the image that Hardik shared on his Instagram story:
Hardik, who debuted under Dhoni, has had a good rapport with his first captain and never misses an opportunity to spend some time with the 38-year-old.
Dhoni, on the other hand, is on a sabbatical since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and is yet to enter the 22-yard circle in international cricket. The Ranchi-cricketer last featured in India colours in the WC semi-finals against New Zealand, that India lost.
With speculations rife over his international future, Dhoni had claimed that he will let the media know after January 2020.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was recently spotted with his heir apparent Rishabh Pant in Dubai where the duo was celebrating Christmas party at a hotel.
