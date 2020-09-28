MS Dhoni in poor form, Sourav Ganguly has a tip for Chennai Super Kings captain

"In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It's not easy however good you are. It will take some time," said Ganguly.

Ganguly also suggested that Dhoni should bat up the order, preferably at No 4 for the Super Kings. "When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four," he said.

Ganguly was content with the fact that the IPL 2020 overcame the pandemic to go ahead after months of delay, albeit on foreign shores (the UAE).

"Nobody was sure that how much of IPL will happen, or whether it would happen at all. The situation was in nobody's control. But we had to do the IPL. We wanted our lives to be back," he said.

"The only challenge for IPL was, there were about 300 people in a city. For a bilateral, there are about 50-60 people in a city. The more the people, the harder it becomes.

"Touchwood it's going good. I must congratulate the players. It's been hardest for them because it's not easy to stay in a hotel room for two months. Lot of credit to them," he added.

Ganguly was non-committal on the mega players' auction ahead of the next IPL season, which is now due in few months' time.

"No decision has been taken. Let this IPL happen and then we will decide. Normally we get 10 months' break between two IPLs but this time we are left with just four-five months' time," he said.

The former opener was also asked about a possible farewell match for Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month. "I spoke to him on the day of his retirement. I could not during the IPL as we can't reach them. They are in a bubble," he said.

"I've not spoken to him on this. But Dhoni deserves everything for what he has achieved for India. (However) It's very difficult to predict the future because everything is fluid. It's not the same situation now. Can't just say 'you come and play here'," he added.