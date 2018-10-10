MS Dhoni likely to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals for Jharkhand

As per reports, MS Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn't play in the group league encounters after returning from Asia Cup. The veteran cricketer's presence will help the team do well while the 37-year-old might get some match practice ahead of limited-overs series against West Indies.

Dhoni hasn't been in the best of form in 15 ODIs and 7 T20Is played this year. The veteran cricketer has come under sharp fire as many perceive his batting exploits are on the wane. Dhoni has scored just 225 runs in 10 innings and averages a paltry 28.12, which is almost half of his career average of 50.61.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had also advised him to play more domestic games to regain his form by playing more and more games.

Meanwhile, Rohit's presence will also give a major boost to Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal.

Mumbai who have topped Group A have made it to the quarters of the National One Day tournament. The Vinayak Samant coached team remained undefeated in the League stage and two of their matches were washed out.

"Rohit will be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"He will join the team on the 11th and will be playing in the quarterfinal as an opener," said another official, who is along with the team in Karnataka.

According to MCA sources, Rohit could also feature in the semi-finals of the tournament, if the team makes it.

(With inputs from PTI)