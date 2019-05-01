MS Dhoni not wired as an emotional type: Paddy Upton in new book

In his book 'The Barefoot Coach', Upton discussed the myth of mental toughness of elite sportsperson and how they react to situations.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL 2019 Points Table | IPL 2019 Stats

"I would go as far as to say, with greatest respect for MS the man and the Cricketer, that it is not emotional control but the lack of access to emotions. MS is not wired as an emotional type. It's almost as if he doesn't have them; a performance enhancing gift from birth," Upton wrote.

He then put it in stark contrast with current captain Virat Kohli. "Imagine taking that trait as the ultimate characteristic of a mentally tough athlete and then try to prescribe it to someone as emotionally wired like his successor Virat Kohli.

"Virat uses his visible and overt emotional charge to drive his success, whereas MS's success is facilitated by his lack of emotional charge," wrote Upton.

Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in the limited-overs format and the Ranchi cricketer is often praised by the cricketers as well as the experts for remaining calm and composed on the field. His calm demeanour has helped him earn the tag of 'captain cool' which is associated with him even today when he leads Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni has lifted all three ICC trophies as India's captain and also happens to be one of the most successful captains in the IPL with three trophies in his cabinet. Dhoni has also led CSK to lift two Champions League T20 trophies.

Dhoni is the the first captain in the history of IPL to have won 100 games, a feat he achieved in IPL 2019.