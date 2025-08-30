MS Dhoni offered mentorship role by BCCI, but he may not take it for this ‘Gambhir’ Reason: Report

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill be available as he turns to BCCI CoE for Fitness Test?

Former India captain MS Dhoni has once again been offered a formal mentoring role by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a report from CricBlogger says.

Unlike his brief stint during the 2021 T20 World Cup under Ravi Shastri's coaching tenure, this latest proposal is expansive, with the board keen on Dhoni's involvement across all its national teams - seniors, juniors, and possibly even women's cricket.

Dhoni, who remains India's most successful captain with three ICC trophies to his name, continues to be admired for his calm temperament and astute cricketing brain. The BCCI believes his presence could be crucial in shaping India's next generation. A senior BCCI source told CricBlogger, "Dhoni is again offered to mentor Indian cricket."

Yet despite the fresh push from the board, multiple factors suggest that Dhoni might not be inclined to accept the role right away.

Firstly, Dhoni has always been selective about his commitments since walking away from international cricket in 2020. While the offer has technically never gone off the table, he has refrained from jumping into any official long-term involvement with the Indian team setup.

Secondly, the current team environment could influence his decision. With Gautam Gambhir as head coach, insiders believe Dhoni would be wary of creating any situation that might blur responsibilities or fuel friction. The two share a complicated history dating back to their playing days, and Dhoni has always been known to avoid unnecessary overlap that could lead to conflicting roles.

More significantly, Dhoni's immediate priorities remain rooted in the IPL. With next season almost certain to be his final year with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 43-year-old is expected to channel his full focus towards the franchise that has defined the second half of his career. Mentoring at the BCCI level would require him to carve out considerable time and mental space, something at odds with his commitment to preparing for what is likely to be his farewell season.

And interestingly, Dhoni may continue to be part of CSK's nucleus in terms of future strategies and other core operations. And this may also be a telling factor behind his rebuttal for the India role.