MS Dhoni presents a vintage Volkswagen Beetle to wife Sakshi Dhoni as wedding anniversary gift

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand - who celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi on Sunday (July 4) - decided to make it special by gifting her a vintage car. The couple tied the knot on July 4 in 2010.

Dhoni is fond of adding rare models of cars and bikes to his collection and this time he decided to gift his wife a vintage Volkswagen Beetle. Sakshi took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of the lovely gift she received from her cricketer husband and even thanked him for the same.

Restored in dual-tone blue and white colours, the car could be seen parked in the garden at Dhoni's plush farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. Sakshi wrote, "Thank you for the anniversary gift."

Dhoni hardly takes his massive collection of motor cars and bikes outside his farmhouse. However, the Chennai Super Kings' captain is often seen riding his motorcycles inside the compound of his farmhouse.

Dhoni - who retired from international cricket last year - was recently in Himachal Pradesh on a vacation with his family and friends. Dhoni's wife and his daughter Ziva's Instagram handles were full of amazing pictures from their holidays in the hill state.

After the break, Dhoni will be headed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with his family to participate in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The cash-rich T20 league was postponed in early May after the bio-secure bubble was breached and several players started testing positive for COVDI-19. A few members of CSK support staff were among those who were found positive, forcing the BCCI to postpone the mega event. The remainder of the IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 in the UAE while the finals are scheduled to be held on October 15.