Watch: MS Dhoni rides a bike at his residence, waves back at fans as they wish him on his birthday - Watch

On July 7, his 39th birthday, some diehard MS Dhoni fans reached outside the farmhouse of the wicketkeeper-batsman to get a peek at him.

As the gates of his farmhouse were closed, the fans still waited for the cricketer to pass by. They captured Dhoni riding inside his compound and spotting his fans outside the gates peeking through the grills he even waved at them.

Here's a video clip which is going viral over social media.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Dhoni has been staying at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi city. He's staying there along with his family and his wife Sakshi has from time to time shared images and videos of the cricketer to show what the legendary cricketer has been up to in the self-isolation.

Dhoni's India teammates Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya arrived in Ranchi on July 7 to celebrate his birthday. The cricketers were spotted at the Ranchi airport where a car was waiting to escort them to Dhoni's residence.

Dhoni was greeted by fellow cricketers on his birthday and his named trended all day long on the social media. His successor Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers greeted the wicketkeeper-batsman and wished him good health. Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also conveyed his best wishes to the legendary cricketer.