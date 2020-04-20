MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi craves for her husband's attention, calls him 'Mr Sweetie' in latest Instagram post

Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending time with his family at his Ranchi-based farmhouse. The Chennai Super Kings skipper's wife Sakshi keeps sharing the cricketer's pictures on her Instagram handle to reveal what he's doing during the lockdown.

In her latest post, Sakshi, on Sunday (April 19), shared a picture with Dhoni while addressing him as 'Mr Sweetie'. She could be seen craving for attention while Dhoni is resting on the bed. "Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie," Sakshi captioned the picture on Instagram.

Sakshi is making the most of this lockdown period, as earlier this week she penned down a small poem on 'The Silence'.

In a previous social media post, Sakshi captured the 38-year-old cricketer mowing his lawn. Sporting a sleeveless blue t-shirt and a track pant, Dhoni could be seen using the lawnmower at his residence. Following his return from the pre-season training camp in Chennai, Dhoni has been spending time with his wife and daughter Ziva.

Kris Srikkanth reveals how 'calm' MS Dhoni was totally opposite of 'aggressive' Sourav Ganguly as captain

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Many believe that the wicketkeeper-batsman's chances of a comeback to the national side are going to be very difficult now that the IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely.

Dhoni, Rohit declared as greatest IPL captains

It has been speculated that a good effort in the IPL 2020 could put him in contention to get back into the side Indian side for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

"Dhoni can explain better than me about what he wants and it will be his personal decision. See as of now, the situation is not good and that is why IPL is not taking place and I feel it will take some time to get things sorted but for Dhoni, it is his personal decision," Azharuddin told ANI.

Azharuddin said that selectors will look at Dhoni's performances when he returns to active cricket, hinting that it will not be easy for the two-time World Cup-winning captain.