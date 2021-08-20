MS Dhoni stumps fans with his dapper look and acting skills in latest promo of IPL 2021

After being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed at the halfway stage in the month of May. The BCCI later, announced hosting the second half of the league in the UAE, starting September 19.

While the top India cricketers - who are amongst the biggest attractions of the domestic T20 league - and several international stars busy with the national duties and getting ready for the IPL in their respective countries, the organisers have roped in MS Dhoni for the promotion.

MS Dhoni - who will be leading the franchise Chennai Super Kings in the tournament - has shot the latest ad campaign for the second stage of the league.

The promo features Dhoni in jazzy clothes in which the legendary cricketer could be seen suggesting that a storm is about to come in the second half. The comparisons are made with films saying that it has drama, suspense, climax, it also has Gabbar (Shikhar Dhawan), Hitman (Rohit Sharma) among many other things.

Grab your 🍿 & fasten your seatbelts, #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK!



Don't miss the action, kyunki #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai!



Starts Sep 19 | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/AYNwMdlOk3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2021

Dhoni finishes the promo with the tagline 'Asli Picture Abhi Baki hai' (the real show is still left) suggesting that the first half was just the trailer. The first half of the tournament witnessed some enthralling contests which ended in a nail-biting finish.

Earlier this year, inspired by the thought of India's 'can do' spirit, Star Sports India kick-started the IPL 2021 with their new campaign - 'India Ka Apna Mantra'. Dhoni was the one who was the face of the ad campaign back then.

In his get-up for one such commercial, Dhoni - who has been always popular for his looks and hairstyles throughout his cricketing career - left the fans stunned with his avatar of a monk, with a tonsured head.

Along with some 'mouth open smilies', Star Sports tweeted the image and captioned it: "Our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! Speak-no-evil monkeyWhat do you think is it about?"