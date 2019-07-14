MS Dhoni to join politics after retirement? BJP working president JP Nadda says 'all are welcome'

Ever since India's campaign in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 came to an end rumours are abuzz that the former India captain would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to start a new innings.

Although there is no update from MS Dhoni's side regarding his future but BJP's working president JP Nadda has fanned the speculation by saying that everybody is welcome into the party fold.

"The president was in contact with everyone at that time. But our party is inclusive - artists, sportspersons, they all are important part of the country. All are welcome," Nadda told reporters when he was asked about Dhoni joining the party.

BJP leader Sanjay Paswan, who is a former MP from undivided Bihar and was an MoS in the Vajpayee-led NDA government, triggered the speculation after claiming that the Ranchi cricketer could be following the footsteps of his former teammate Gautam Gambhir and could join the party following his retirement. He said that there had been long discussions about the former skipper joining the party, however, the decision will only be made after he announces his retirement.

Indian cricket team's journey in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 came to an abrupt end with a defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final. Dhoni, who was the senior-most player in the side, played a fine knock in the high pressure match couldn't take his side to the other side of the line despite scoring a fighting half-century.

Earlier last year, BJP President Amit Shah reached out to Dhoni during his 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government's achievements.