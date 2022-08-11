MS Dhoni likely to work with CSK's South Africa franchise in Johannesburg if BCCI gives go ahead, says report

As per reports, the second most successful franchise in the history of the IPL, wants its captain-coach duo of MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming to be involved with the new franchise in some capacity.

As per an InsideSport report, Fleming - who has been the head coach of the IPL side since 2009 - could be appointed as the coach of the Johannesburg-based franchise as well. The management also wants Dhoni - who has led the team to four IPL triumphs - to mentor the side but it will require a nod from the BCCI for the same.

The report also quoted a CSK official as saying that the official name of the team will be announced in the coming days. Speculations are rife that the team will have 'Super Kings' in the suffix.

The franchise will announce the coaches and other support staff members once they officially unveil the name of the franchise. "You will know the official name by this week. We are currently in talks with Stephen as we can't think of any better person carrying forward the CSK legacy in a new venture," a CSK official was quoted by InsideSport as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises joining the Mumbai Indians family. The franchise in the UAE's International League T20 (IL T20) will be called 'MI Emirates' while the CSA T20 league's Cape Town-based team will be called 'MI Cape Town'. The team names will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team.

'MI Emirates' and 'MI Cape Town' - these names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, said a media release from the Mumbai Indians. The teams, 'MI Emirates' or phonetically "MY Emirates' and 'MY Cape Town' respectively, are dedicated to fans across both the Emirates and Cape Town.

Taking a leaf out of MI's book, CSK might also toe the similar lines and include 'Super Kings' in the name of its CSA T20 side. Reports also claim that the CSK owned team in South Africa's T20 league has signed Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis for the inaugural season. Moeen Ali is a part of the CSK side while Du Plessis played for the franchise till IPL 2021.