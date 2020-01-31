Cricket
MS Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi as she calls him 'sweetie', says 'Apne Instagram followers badhane ke liye kar rahi hai'

By
New Delhi, Jan 31: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh has shared a couple of adorable videos on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen pulling her husband's leg by constantly calling him 'sweetie'.

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a family trip at Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Sakshi had already shared an adorable video in which she could be seen calling 'sweetie' in the public which the veteran cricketer clearly isn't liking.

In the latest chapter of Sakshi trying to poke fun at her husband, the wicketkeeper-batsman took a sly dig at his wife during the live video.

In the video shared on Instagram as Live Stories, Sakshi can be seen teasing Dhoni after returning from the jungle safari. While Sakshi was recording the video, Dhoni trolled his wife with a hilarious comment.

"Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahi hai (Look, she's trying to gain Instagram followers by doing all this," said Dhoni.

Sakshi soon quipped, "All your followers love me also no..."

Mahi : Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai... ‬ Sakshi : All your followers love me also no..‬ ‪Check out the hilarious convo here!🤣‬ . ‪#Dhoni #Sakshi #MahiWay #CoupleGoals ❤️😇‬

Dhoni and his family are staying at a famous resort in Kanha Tiger Reserve.

38-year-old India cricketer is currently on a sabbatical from the national side after the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final exit. Fans are patiently waiting for his return in India colours.

#sweetieoftheday 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤗 a lil bit of embarrassment but worth watching him blush ❤️ #thatsmile stay tuned for more !

However, throwing a major update on Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League, former BCCI president N Srinivasan confirmed that the Ranchi cricketer will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings.

Srinivasan revealed that Dhoni "will be released" by CSK in the 2021 IPL auctions but he will be retained irrespective of whether he plays for India again or not.

The lack of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup-winning captain has sparked fresh rumours of his retirement in the last few days but Srinivasan, who is the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will continue to play for his franchise.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
