MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith lead the IPL retention list

Bengaluru, January 4: With barely hours remaining for the IPL Retention process, franchises are in the final round of discussion as to whom to retain ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

MyKhel looks at the possible retention or Right to Match candidates in front of each franchise.

1 Chennai Super Kings

Retention: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

RTM: R Ashwin, Brendon McCullum, Ravindra Jadeja

2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retention: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

RTM: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav.

3 Rajasthan Royals

Retention: Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane

RTM: Shane Watson

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retention: David Warner, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan

RTM: Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh

5 Kings XI Punjab

Retention: David Miller, Axar Patel

RTM: Glenn Maxwell, Wriddhiman Saha

6 Delhi Daredevils

Retention: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

RTM: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

7 Kolkata Knight Riders

Retention: Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine

RTM: Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey

8 Mumbai Indians

Retention: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

RTM: Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard.