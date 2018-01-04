MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith lead the IPL retention list

Bengaluru, January 4: With barely hours remaining for the IPL Retention process, franchises are in the final round of discussion as to whom to retain ahead of the IPL auction later this month.
MyKhel looks at the possible retention or Right to Match candidates in front of each franchise.
1 Chennai Super Kings
Retention: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina
RTM: R Ashwin, Brendon McCullum, Ravindra Jadeja
2 Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retention: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
RTM: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav.
3 Rajasthan Royals
Retention: Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane
RTM: Shane Watson
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retention: David Warner, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan
RTM: Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh
5 Kings XI Punjab
Retention: David Miller, Axar Patel
RTM: Glenn Maxwell, Wriddhiman Saha
6 Delhi Daredevils
Retention: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer
RTM: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant
7 Kolkata Knight Riders
Retention: Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine
RTM: Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey
8 Mumbai Indians
Retention: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah
RTM: Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard.