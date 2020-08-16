MSD retires: Dhoni's contribution to sport unique, inspiring: Sharad Pawar

End of an era: MS Dhoni retires from international cricket | MS Dhoni retires: A timeline of Mr Ice Cool's illustrious career

Dhoni retired from international cricket earlier in the day.

"I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing M S Dhoni as captain we were sure he would be one of India's most successful captains," Pawar, a former BCCI president, said.

"His contribution to cricket is unique and inspiring, and his record exemplary. My good wishes will always be with him," Pawar added.

MS Dhoni retires: The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person: Kohli pens emotional farewell

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended best wishes to the cricketer. "One of India's finest Wicket-keeper-Batsman & Captain, M.S. Dhoni has announced retirement from International Cricket. All the best for his future! #MSDhoni," Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe said the "legend" will be missed in international cricket. "Being a master strategist, @msdhoni has wondrous reading of match situations even under immense pressure. Yet he was not only captain cool himself, he was the cause for calmness in other teammates too.

"Dhoni, a Legend, will be missed in international cricket," he tweeted.