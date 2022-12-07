Mukesh Kumar stars for India A, former IPL player gives huge verdict on him

Mukesh has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. The Bengal pacer has been picking up wickets in all the formats and his plaudits earned him an India ODI team call-up recently. Although he didn't get a chance to play, consistency means he is not far from another call-up.

Mukesh made his India A debut against New Zealand A and also picked a five-fer in that series. He picked up 3 wickets in the first test at Cox's Bazar, but was amazing yesterday as the Bangla batters were bamboozled by him.

And speaking on Mukesh's performance, his Bengal teammate and former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Shreevats Goswami says the player has been nothing but a revelation and deserves an India call-up soon. He tweeted saying Mukesh can be a 'like for like' replacement for Mohammed Shami in the upcoming test series.

India currently playing the ODI series in Bangladesh and they are supposed to play a 2-match test series after that. Mohammed Shami was initially in the ODI squad, but a hand fracture made him rule out of the team. And Shami's absence can open the corridors for Mukesh Kumar to thrive, if he is considered by the selectors as a replacement.

"Brilliant performance with the ball once again by @ksmukku4 picking 6fer . This should definitely make him top contender to replace @MdShami11 for the test match unless the selectors decides otherwise .been consistent for india A & a like for like replacement," Shreevats tweeted.

India have Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav as pace options for the test series. It has to be seen who the selectors opt for as the Shami replacement. Uttar Pradesh pacer Saurabh Kumar had a fantastic first game, picking up 9 wickets in the match.