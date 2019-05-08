Mumbai Indians field players according to the conditions: Jayant Yadav

"Beating Chennai anywhere is a great feat because they are a complete team and they have a great leader. Our plans, batting or bowling have been condition specific. For example, in Wankhede we had different plans to different people, Chennai was different plans to different people," Jayant told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"So, it is about gearing yourself up tactically to the situations and executing those plans to the hilt," he added.

Jayant, who has played just two games in this edition, said his role in the team was to bowl in the power play and trouble the left-handers with the ball turning away.

"I played in Chennai because the track offers spin here. I came in as the extra spinner. My match-up was against the left handers and bowling in the powerplays. It was a tactical decision which came off in the end," he said.

The Surya that shone with 🔵 in Chennai! How @mipaltan made an early entry into the #VIVOIPL 2019 final 🙌#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/U2GmM4B32v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

One of the other things that went in Mumbai's favour was that their spinners outshined their Chennai counterparts with Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Jayant claiming all four CSK wickets to fall and returned combined figures of 4/60 in their 11 overs. After restricting CSK to a below par total, Mumbai made light work of their chase and won the match losing just four wickets.

"I think their spinners also bowled really well. It was just that they were batting first and had to put up a total. When Jaddu or Imran was bowling, there was adequate turn. The advantage that we had was we knew after 11 overs we were chasing just around six runs an over. That played a part," explained Jayant.

Another tactic which Rohit Sharma applied well during the course of the game was that he shuffled his bowlers well during the powerplays. In fact, he used five bowlers inside the first six overs and Jayant said the reason for this was not letting the batsmen get used to one type of a bowler during the field restrictions.

"I think in the power play, the batsman cannot get used to you because if he understands what you are trying to do in different deliveries, he can really size you up because of the field restrictions," Jayant said. "Rohit, I think has been brilliant with that and it was just one of those occasions when he juggled his bowlers to the best situation," he added.