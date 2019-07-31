Cricket
Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande for Sherfane Rutherford with Delhi Capitals

By
Mumbai Indians sign Sherfane Rutherford
Mumbai Indians sign Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai, July 31: Four-time IPL champions and title holders Mumbai Indians released Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals and signed hard-hitting West Indies and Guyana batsman Sherfane Rutherford in return from the Delhi outfit.

The 20-year-old Rutherford will be another player who exemplifies Mumbai Indian's spot them young and watch them grow approach to team building.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said: "We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
