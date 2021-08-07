Mumbai invited by Oman Cricket to play matches ahead of ICC T20 WC 2021

Due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in India and the possible threat of the third wave, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the multi-nation tournament to the Gulf countries, where the number of positive cases is on the decline.

It is understood that Duleep Mendis, who is a senior office-bearer of Oman Cricket, approached Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to send its team to the Arab nation.

T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pakistan on October 24, here's all we know about the schedule of the marquee clash

"They (Oman) have invited (us) and it is the best opportunity for Mumbai to send its team, a source from the cricket body told PTI.

The games would serve as a practice to the Oman national team, which is participating in the T20 World Cup. Oman have qualified for the T20 World Cup and will also host six first-round games of the marquee event which will see participation from 16 countries.

Mumbai last season won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national one-day championship, after its poor show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A lot of players in the Mumbai side are part of several IPL franchises and playing against a quality side would certainly help Oman cricketers prepare well for the flagship event.

In super 12, defending champions West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa and two qualifiers from Round 1 will be part of Group 1. Group 2 would comprise India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

(With PTI inputs)