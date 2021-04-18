Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes heart surgery in Chennai: Reports

The Sri Lankan legend is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. As per reports in Cricbuzz, SRH officials said that Muralitharan went for a check-up after the doctors advised him to. The 49-year-old, mentor of the David Warner-led Sunrisers franchise, got it checked out immediately and underwent treatment on Sunday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the champion off-spinner "had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, and will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad when discharged".

Shanmuganathan, CEO of Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz, “He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done.

“He is very much fine and he should be back in the ground in a few days,” Shanmuganathan told Cricbuzz.

The 49-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps. Muralitharan holds the record for highest Test wickets with 800 scalps.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. While he picked up a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, he pocketed 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

He has been the bowling coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have gotten their IPL season off to the worst-ever start as they have lost three matches on the trot.

SRH are the only team this season who are yet to open their account. Muralitharan celebrated his 49th birthday on Saturday.

