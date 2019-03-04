My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: India vs Australia on March 5

It is India who has a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series as the two teams now head to Nagpur. India who won the opener by six wickets will be delighted with their performance and will be looking to gain some momentum in the series. Australia, on the other hand, has faced a small setback in an otherwise successful series so far and will be determined to bounce back.

While the hosts emerged victorious in the second ODI, both teams will have quite a bit to ponder as they head into the second ODI. With the Cricket World Cup soon approaching, both teams are on a fine-tuning mission and could make a few changes to identify the right combination. Both teams may look at their batting and would want to bolster the attack with a couple of changes.

Best economical pick: With a half-century in Hyderabad, Usman Khawaja's curve is on an up. He is a player capable of big innings and looks dangerous this ODI series. Khawaja is an opener who could get the visitors to some good starts early on and could get you some early points in the match.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli is getting starts in the past few ODIs, but is not being able to convert them into big scores, which is unusual for him. He might look to play long innings in the second ODI, and hence batting at number three might be the best option.

Player of the match in the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav will most likely retain his spot in the side on Tuesday and could be an impact player. Jadhav is in fine form and was the differentiator especially with the bat during India's run chase. He even picked up a wicket.

Smart pick: With a century in the last T20I and a steady knock on Saturday, Maxwell is Australia's biggest threat with the bat. Glenn Maxwell played supremely well in the T20I series against India and looked in great touch at Hyderabad as well. But, he could not repeat his heroics of the T20Is in the first one-dayer. Maxwell scored 40 runs before Mohammed Shami cleaned him up in the 40th over.



Cautious Pick: Aaron Finch's batting woes have added more to the Kangaroo's misery. The Australian skipper has only scored 158 runs in the 17 innings since October 2018 and crossed 15-run mark only twice.



My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Kedar Jadhav (Vice-Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan.