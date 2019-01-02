My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Australia vs India on January 3

India completed a historic victory win over Australia in the last Test of 2018 with a 137-run win at Melbourne. The action moves to Sydney after the start of the New Year, with the Indian team having a chance of clinching a series win for the first time Down Under.

India, having outplayed Australia in all the three departments, will not be looking to make wholesale changes in the final Test. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has a history of assisting spinners. India may be tempted to go with two spinners provided Ashwin is fit.

Best economical pick: Mayank Agarwal has made a scintillating debut for India in the Boxing Day Test by scoring an aggressive half-century opening the batting in the first innings. It was the first half-century by an Indian opener in this Test. Mayank's aggressive start helped India to post a formidable first innings total which helped India win the game convincingly. He scored a brilliant 42 in the second innings steadying the ship from one end when other batsmen imploded.

Top captains & vice captains: After missing out to score big on the 1st Test, Virat Kohli rose to form and scored a brilliant century in the first innings. His century couldn't prevent Australia from winning the second Test. The Indian captain continued his good form scoring 82 setting a platform for India's big first innings score of the third Test. Kohli is the second leading run scorer in the tournament having scored 259 runs at an average of 43.16. Cheteshwar Pujara is arguably the best batsman of this tour. He has scored two centuries both of which resulted in India's win. He is the epitome of patience as he played 885 balls tearing the Australian attack apart. The Test specialist is leading the runs-chart for series. He has scored 328 runs from three games at an impressive average of 54.66. He will look forward to continuing his form in the final Test too.

Smart pick: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing series and he will once again be the key player for the home side in Sydney. Lyon has picked up 17 wickets in the series and would be looking to add some more in the fourth Test match.

Cautious Pick: Aaron Finch is one of the greatest names in world cricket when it comes to white ball cricket but Finch is not the same player while donning the whites. In the three Tests he has played against India, Finch only has 97 runs to his name at a poor average of 16.16. Even Pat Cummins has scored more runs than Aaron in the series and it is high time that he is dropped from the team.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice-Captain), Nathan Lyon, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head, Patrick Cummins, Marnus Labuschange.